Hanoi shuts down West Lake dock

Vice Chairman of Hanoi’s People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung has approved a proposal sent by the city's Department of Transport to close a dock on West Lake and boat services there due to its inability to meet the domestic port’s conditions of operation.

The majority of ships and boats on the lake have reportedly expanded without authorization.

The shutdown follows an incident at the beginning of October that resulted in 76 tons of fish washing up dead, and will allow inspectors to check the aquatic environment of West Lake.

West Lake is a large freshwater lake located in the center of Hanoi.

Related news:

> Hanoi lake returns to life after mass fish deaths

> Rotting fish cast stench over Hanoi lake