Hanoi lake returns to life after mass fish deaths

By Ngoc Thanh, Pham Huong   October 11, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Restaurants have reopened and people have returned for morning exercises around the West Lake.

hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths

West Lake, the largest fresh water lake in Hanoi, looked almost clean on Monday, ten days after a huge number of dead fish cast a stench across the area.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-1

This part of the lake at the corner of Lac Long Quan and Trich Sai still stinks of rotten fish.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-2

Fish gone belly up draw flies on the lake along Lac Long Quan Street.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-3

A turtle leans on a dead fish to catch some air.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-4

Environmental workers are still busy cleaning up the dead fish, estimated to be around 200 tons so far.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-5

The dead fish will be dumped at a garbage site in Soc Son District on the outskirts of the city.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-6

A foreigner jogs around the lake on Monday morning, but said he could still smell the dead fish a week after the disaster.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-7

Morning exercises have returned to a park by the lake.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-8

Pumps are used to increase oxygen levels in the water. An investigation found a lack of oxygen in the water was the reason for the tons of dead fish that washed up from October 1, but polluting factors have not been identified.
hanoi-lake-returns-to-life-after-mass-fish-deaths-9

Many restaurants along the lake have returned to business, but there are fewer customers than before.

