VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Rotting fish cast stench over Hanoi lake

By VnExpress   October 2, 2016 | 01:20 pm GMT+7
Rotting fish cast stench over Hanoi lake
Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam October 2, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Around 500 kilograms of dead fish were collected from the West Lake on a single day.

People in Hanoi have raised the alarm about pollution in the West Lake after hundreds of kilograms of dead fish washed up in the past couple of days.

Locals said a large number of fish, many of them tench and tilapia of around four kilos each, have bellied up along the shore of the lake, which is the largest in Hanoi and also a popular recreation area.

One environment worker assigned to clean up the lake said around 500 kilograms of dead fish were collected on Saturday alone, and they have not finished yet.

A 60-year-old man who has been living around the lake for a long time said the scale of fish deaths is uncommon.

“Fish die every year when it’s too hot or too cold, but usually it's just a tenth of this,” he told VTCNews.

Locals believe that pollution is spreading and starting to kill bigger fish.

“Someone might have dumped a large amount of trash or chemicals into the lake,” one local said.

Hanoi authorities have not made a statement on the cause yet.

Despite the heavy stink from the rotting fish, some people are still using nets and baskets to collect them. They said they are going to feed the fish to dogs and pigs, or use them as fertilizer.

The Environment and Community Research Center in Hanoi last year studied 30 out of 112 lakes in the city and found that 25 of them were polluted due to uncontrolled waste and sewage discharged by both families and businesses.

Related news:

> Air pollution in Vietnam cities hit unhealthy levels: government study

Pollution threatens to kill Vietnam's marine life

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi environment pollution fish deahts
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top