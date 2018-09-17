Hanoi may walk the talk some more

District authorities are proposing that the walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake be expanded. Photo by VnExpress

The success of walking streets at Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas has prompted the project leader to end the trial period and officially open it with two options.

The first option would be to make the current arrangement official on October 10, 2018 or January 1, 2019.

The second option is to defer the offical opening until other projects renovating and upgrading the area around Hoan Kiem Lake are completed.

District authorities are also proposing that the walking street be expanded south of the Old Quarter to connect with the northern side of Hoan Kiem Lake, helping disperse the current high density of people in one area.

They say that this is a practical measure that will connect the two areas and make them function in a way that complements each other.

For now, Hoan Kiem District has proposed that the People’s Committee of Hanoi allows it to make Dinh Liet a walking street from October 10, 2018.

District vice chairman Dinh Hong Phong said this would promote the walking habit among people, reduce the use of motor vehicles, promote cultural values and enhance the landscape of Hoan Kiem Lake.

It would also stimulate trade and tourism, and promote socio-economic development, Phong said.

According to Hoan Kiem District officials, the walking streets project being piloted at the moment has boosted tourism and related service industries, as also increased budget.

Phong said that in the coming months, Hoan Kiem District will continue to come up with solutions to traffic and environment problems.

It will continue to focus on projects to renovate and upgrade the area around Hoan Kiem Lake, and deal strictly with violations, he added.