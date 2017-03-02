Glass house offers perfect mountain view a stone's throw from Hanoi

|
The house stands under a large canopy in a pomelo plantation under Ba Vi, a mountain range that reaches heights of around 1,300m, and offers one of the most magnificent natural scenes around Hanoi.
|
The house was designed by architect Tran Ngoc Linh and his colleagues to stand in harmony with nature. The owner, a Hanoi resident, uses it as a weekend retreat.
|
There is a vegetable garden in the front yard.
|
A light and simple minimalistic design transports them away from the city center.
|
The spacious veranda.
|
A simple table set gives the perfect view of sunset over the mountains.
Photos by VnExpress/Trieu Chien
Related news:
> Vietnamese bamboo house wins American architecture award
> Ha Tinh Province's Terrace House gets international attention