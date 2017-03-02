VnExpress International
Glass house offers perfect mountain view a stone's throw from Hanoi

By Ban Mai   March 2, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Who says a modern approach can't bring you closer to nature?

The house stands under a large canopy in a pomelo plantation under Ba Vi, a mountain range that reaches heights of around 1,300m, and offers one of the most magnificent natural scenes around Hanoi.
The house was designed by architect Tran Ngoc Linh and his colleagues to stand in harmony with nature. The owner, a Hanoi resident, uses it as a weekend retreat.
There is a vegetable garden in the front yard.
A light and simple minimalistic design transports them away from the city center.
The spacious veranda.
A simple table set gives the perfect view of sunset over the mountains.

Photos by VnExpress/Trieu Chien

