Free at last? How retirement looks around the world

A 74-year-old man uses a magnifying glass to read a book near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A cigarette seller waits for customers by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
People eat lunch at a nursing home in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Pensioners attend a meeting to discuss pension improvements in San Martin Square in downtown Lima, Peru. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo
A barber talks with a customer at his shop southern Lebanon. Photo by Reuters/Aziz Taher
An elderly man pushes his wheelchair in a park in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
An elderly woman sells balloons in a park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo by Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
A man watches his friends play chess in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo by Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
An eldery man makes envelops at Gamini Matha Elders Home in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An eldery man bathes himself in the morning at Gamini Matha Elders Home in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man walks behind a boy in a park in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Eric Vidal
Pensioners sit in wheelchairs at a residential home for the elderly in Marseille, France. Photo by Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An elderly woman does aerobics on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom
Seniors learn how to use computers at a center in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Eric Vidal
A man uses a mobile device in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Eric Vidal
Finger-painting at a social center in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Eric Vidal
A woman sits with her goats in Sviyazhsk, Russia. Photo by Reuters/Darren Staples