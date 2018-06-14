VnExpress International
Food

Saigon a top pick among globetrotting foodies

By Nguyen Quy   June 14, 2018 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Tourists have food and beer around sidewalk tables of a restaurant in Saigon's backpacker street Bui Vien. Photo by Nguyen Quy

New survey reaffirms Ho Chi Minh City as food paradise with street stalls selling unforgettable specialties.

Gourmand patrons of Booking.com, one the world’s largest e-commerce travel firms, say Ho Chi Minh City is among the best places in the world to take a local cuisine tour.

An online survey selected the southern metropolis into sixth place on the list of 11 best places to grab a bite of local food.

“Trying the local and street food is a great way for travelers to really embrace the local culture, get immersed in local communities and explore the new and different,” said Pepijn Rijvers, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of the company.

The survey covered a total of 56,727 respondents from 30 countries and territories, to choose the top food heavens based on reviews and real experiences.

The list was dominated by famous Asian food paradises that receive millions of tourists every year.

Malaysia’s Ipoh topped the list, followed by Taiwan’s Kaohsiung, Japan’s Nagoya, Johor Bahru of Malaysia and Brazil’s Joao Pessoa.

Vietnam’s largest city has several plaudits from global gourmets.

Last year, Saigon was named among the world’s best food destinations by Caterwings, a site that offers online food ordering service in Europe.

Some of the dishes found on street corners here have made it to all corners of the world, like banh mi, which has been listed in the top 20 street foods in the world that one must try by Fodor’s Travel. The signature iced coffee with condensed milk has also been reported on by leading publications like NatGeo and The New York Times.

 
Saigon is awesome. But its street food is the awesomest!
 
 

Tags: Saigon booking.com food paradise street food foodie adventure
 
