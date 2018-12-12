Eat in Hanoi before you die, UK magazine advises

'Bun cha' is a Northern Vietnamese noodle with grilled pork served with fresh herbal. US President, Obama used to try this food in Hanoi when visiting Hanoi in 2016. Photo by Ba Tung Huynh/Shutterstock.

Hanoi is 7th on the top 10 list of must go food paradises compiled by Tatler. The magazine tells travelers that the fascinating mix of Vietnamese cuisine with Chinese and French influences is part of the charm of Hanoi.

"Look past the obvious must-haves such as pho, banh mi and the fantastic coffee, and you’ll find gems such as mien xao luon (stir fried glass noodles with deep fried eel), or nem cua be (crispy crab rolls). If you’re thinking about taking a trip, our food lover’s guide to Hanoi will definitely come in handy," Tatler wrote.

Noodle soup pho and banh mi, a kind of sandwich that consists of a Vietnamese single-serving baguette filled with various savory ingredients, are Vietnam's iconic street dishes.

Bangkok (Thailand) tops the list, followed by Osaka (Japan), Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Seoul (South Korea), Manila (Philippines), Hanoi (Vietnam), Los Angeles (U.S.), London (U.K.) and Melbourne (Australia).

In the ten months of 2018, Hanoi welcomed over 3.4 million foreign visitors, up 16.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Previously, Hanoi was named among the top destinations for ‘every type of traveler’ by globally renowned U.S. magazine Time.

In July, Hello!, another UK weekly magazine named Hanoi the number one city on its seven best destinations in Asia for backpackers.

Check out this video about the ultimate Hanoi street food tour by CNN: