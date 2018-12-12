VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Eat in Hanoi before you die, UK magazine advises

By Tuan Hoang   December 12, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Eat in Hanoi before you die, UK magazine advises
'Bun cha' is a Northern Vietnamese noodle with grilled pork served with fresh herbal. US President, Obama used to try this food in Hanoi when visiting Hanoi in 2016. Photo by Ba Tung Huynh/Shutterstock.

UK lifestyle magazine Tatler ranks Vietnam’s capital city among top 10 food destinations that should be on one’s ‘bucket list.’

Hanoi is 7th on the top 10 list of must go food paradises compiled by Tatler. The magazine tells travelers that the fascinating mix of Vietnamese cuisine with Chinese and French influences is part of the charm of Hanoi.

"Look past the obvious must-haves such as pho, banh mi and the fantastic coffee, and you’ll find gems such as mien xao luon (stir fried glass noodles with deep fried eel), or nem cua be (crispy crab rolls). If you’re thinking about taking a trip, our food lover’s guide to Hanoi will definitely come in handy," Tatler wrote.

Noodle soup pho and banh mi, a kind of sandwich that consists of a Vietnamese single-serving baguette filled with various savory ingredients, are Vietnam's iconic street dishes.

Bangkok (Thailand) tops the list, followed by Osaka (Japan), Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Seoul (South Korea), Manila (Philippines), Hanoi (Vietnam), Los Angeles (U.S.), London (U.K.) and Melbourne (Australia).

In the ten months of 2018, Hanoi welcomed over 3.4 million foreign visitors, up 16.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Previously, Hanoi was named among the top destinations for ‘every type of traveler’ by globally renowned U.S. magazine Time.

In July, Hello!, another UK weekly magazine named Hanoi the number one city on its seven best destinations in Asia for backpackers.

Check out this video about the ultimate Hanoi street food tour by CNN:

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi street food speciality pho noodle soup banh mi baguette
 
Read more
A culinary experience turns soulful on a Hanoi downtown street

A culinary experience turns soulful on a Hanoi downtown street

A Hanoi village that has its cake and sells a lot of it

A Hanoi village that has its cake and sells a lot of it

Saigon eatery serves noodle soup with venison for 60 years

Saigon eatery serves noodle soup with venison for 60 years

Forget the fridge, raid midnight sweet soup stalls in Saigon

Forget the fridge, raid midnight sweet soup stalls in Saigon

Three Vietnamese dishes among world’s best in 2018

Three Vietnamese dishes among world’s best in 2018

Saigon restaurant serves own Chinese noodles invention for 30 years

Saigon restaurant serves own Chinese noodles invention for 30 years

Top three Saigon dishes that sizzle in a pan

Top three Saigon dishes that sizzle in a pan

 
go to top