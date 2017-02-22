First look at Saigon–Nha Trang 5-star train

The train has shock control springs and window tinting. Photo by VnExpress

Saigon Railways rolled out a luxury new train route between Ho Chi Minh City and the central tourist town of Nha Trang on Wednesday, offering comfortable seats, spacious luggage compartments and clean toilets.

The trains also have sleeper sections, but standard seats can be put back so passengers can lie down.

There is enough space for passengers to put their seats back so they can lie down. Photo by VnExpress

Tinted windows deflect the glare of the sun, and the trains have shock absorbers to ensure a smooth journey.

The toilet on the train. Photo by VnExpress

The trains leave Ho Chi Minh City every day at 8:30 p.m. and Nha Trang at 7:10 p.m. The journey takes around nine hours.

Tickets range between VND265,000-423,000 ($11.6-18.5), and are subject to hikes during peak travel seasons.

Nha Trang is around 450 kilometers (280 miles) to the northeast of Ho Chi Minh City and can also be reached by flights to Cam Ranh Airport. The beach town is popular among many local and foreign tourists and helped draw more than one million foreign visitors to Khanh Hoa Province in 2016, up 21 percent from the previous year.

