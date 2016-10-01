Filipino singer becomes first foreigner to win Vietnam Idol

Janice Phuong from the Philippines on Friday became the first foreigner to win the popular singing competition Vietnam Idol, after charming local audiences in the past weeks with Vietnamese and English songs.

The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Janice A Buco, shined in the finale with her rendition of the popular song "Hello Vietnam" in both languages.

She won 54.25 percent of the votes and an VND600-million ($26,730) award, as if to prove the adage that all Filipinos can sing.

Viet Thang, a 22-year-old from the northern province of Hai Duong, was the runner-up.

Phuong has lived in Vietnam for seven years, performing professionally at bars and clubs. She speaks Vietnamese fluently.

She auditioned for the seventh edition of Vietnam Idol earlier this year when the reality TV show opened to expats for the first time.

Vietnam Idol is based on the British show Pop Idol and the U.S. show American Idol, both of which are no longer on air.

