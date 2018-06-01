VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam

By Khuong Nha   June 1, 2018 | 02:25 pm GMT+7

For 14 years, Stephane Bahler has been inspired by daily life and picturesque scenes in the country.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam

The work of Swiss photographer Stephane Bahler, who has been taking pictures in Vietnam for 14 years, is on public display for the first time at an exhibition in Vung Tau’s Pullman Hotel.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 1

Bahler has chosen a 3-photo-row collage frame to display his work, aiming to express how everything has its origins in Buddhist philosophy and how everything in life is connected to each other. Hence the name of the exhibition, “All as one.”

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 2

Brilliant skies over different settings.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 3

Bahler has spent most of his time traveling through Vietnamese provinces and cities. The ancient town of Hoi An is a favorite. “I love every single thing here, I’m in love with this place.”

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 4

The photo trio called “Journey of time” invites reflection on the stories and changes these modes of transportation have witnessed and experienced.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 5

Bahler feels street food made by “culinary kings” is the soul of Vietnam. "A hungry stomach can be filled anywhere in the streets."

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 6

With the “Flow of life” collection, the photographer wants people to appreciate and understand the meaning of flow. He said the flow of rivers and seas has given humans life, mobility and nourishment.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 7

 “Just open your eyes and look at the stunning beauty of nature, you won’t regret it.”

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 8

“Vitamin Sea:” “The ocean is strong and opulent. One can never ignore the power of the sea,” Bahler says.

Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam - 9

“All as one” will remain open at the Pullman Hotel for six months. A part of the exhibition’s proceeds will be donated to non-profit organizations towards helping children attend school and improving literacy in Asia and Africa.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam photographer photo exhibition image
 
Read more
Vietnamese brothers head into UK talent show final

Vietnamese brothers head into UK talent show final

In rush to electrify, Cambodia stirs the living and dead

In rush to electrify, Cambodia stirs the living and dead

Naomi Campbell in surprise visit to Vietnam

Naomi Campbell in surprise visit to Vietnam

Knight riders to the rescue: Vietnam vigilantes bust crooks

Knight riders to the rescue: Vietnam vigilantes bust crooks

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer

Hoi An enjoys a breathtaking floral explosion in summer

Former Hong Kong prison reinvented in heritage push

Former Hong Kong prison reinvented in heritage push

After ‘horror trip,’ Aussie offered free tour of Vietnamese destinations

After ‘horror trip,’ Aussie offered free tour of Vietnamese destinations

 
go to top