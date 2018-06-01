Enraptured Swiss lensman captures beauty and soul of Vietnam

The work of Swiss photographer Stephane Bahler, who has been taking pictures in Vietnam for 14 years, is on public display for the first time at an exhibition in Vung Tau’s Pullman Hotel.

Bahler has chosen a 3-photo-row collage frame to display his work, aiming to express how everything has its origins in Buddhist philosophy and how everything in life is connected to each other. Hence the name of the exhibition, “All as one.”

Brilliant skies over different settings.

Bahler has spent most of his time traveling through Vietnamese provinces and cities. The ancient town of Hoi An is a favorite. “I love every single thing here, I’m in love with this place.”

The photo trio called “Journey of time” invites reflection on the stories and changes these modes of transportation have witnessed and experienced.

Bahler feels street food made by “culinary kings” is the soul of Vietnam. "A hungry stomach can be filled anywhere in the streets."

With the “Flow of life” collection, the photographer wants people to appreciate and understand the meaning of flow. He said the flow of rivers and seas has given humans life, mobility and nourishment.

“Just open your eyes and look at the stunning beauty of nature, you won’t regret it.”

“Vitamin Sea:” “The ocean is strong and opulent. One can never ignore the power of the sea,” Bahler says.

“All as one” will remain open at the Pullman Hotel for six months. A part of the exhibition’s proceeds will be donated to non-profit organizations towards helping children attend school and improving literacy in Asia and Africa.