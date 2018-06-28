VnExpress International
Travel & Life

Diving into the Da Nang sky

By Nguyen Dong   June 28, 2018 | 09:17 am GMT+7

Paragliding competition in central coastal city attracted 60 athletes from Vietnam and other countries. 

The skies of Da Nang wore a colorful look as individuals and teams from several countries participated in a paragliding contest between June 22-24, taking off from a 600m high point in the Son Tra Peninsula and gliding 2.5 kilometers to Tho Quang Beach.

A contestant takes off.

This years contest also welcomed teams from Japan, Laos, Thailand, South Korea and Germany.

Paragliders are flying on top of Linh Ung pagoda.

Soaring like birds in the air.

Athletes glide above the deep blue ocean and green forests.

Pilots line up in the sky, forming a formation.

Terrific view of the city from above.

A contestant arrived at the finish line at Tho Quang Beach.A contestant arrived at the finish line at Tho Quang Beach.

The fun is doubled when two people fly together.

A pilot collected his parachute after a happy landing.

Tags: Vietnam Da Nang paragliding travel tourism
 
