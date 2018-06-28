Diving into the Da Nang sky

The skies of Da Nang wore a colorful look as individuals and teams from several countries participated in a paragliding contest between June 22-24, taking off from a 600m high point in the Son Tra Peninsula and gliding 2.5 kilometers to Tho Quang Beach.
A contestant takes off.
This year’s contest welcomed teams from Germany, Japan, Laos, South Korea and Thailand, apart from the host team.
Paragliders fly over the famous Lady Buddha’s state in Linh Ung pagoda.
A contestant steers his glider to go around a mountain.
One of the paragliders goes past a lush green forest.
It was difficult for viewers from the ground to tell which pilot was in the lead.
All contestants were able to enjoy a bird's eye view of the city.
A contestant makes a smooth landing at the finish line in Tho Quang Beach.
The contest had a category for couples.
A pilot collects her parachute after a happy landing.