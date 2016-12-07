Da Nang launches personal tour guide mobile app

Da Nang’s Tourism Department launched a mobile application on Tuesday to help visitors access tourism information quickly and efficiently.

Unlike other tourism applications, the new app "Danang FantastiCity" enables visitors to make their own travel plans. After tourists provide information about the duration of their journey, budgets and their interests, the app will suggest a suitable itinerary.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, deputy head of the city’s Center of Tourism Promotion, said that the app provides users with maps so they know where they are and how to reach the next destination. Photos and videos will be automatically saved at each tourist site without the need for an internet connection.

The mobile app also offers information about the city’s cuisine, tourist spots, accommodation and ongoing events.

Photo courtesy of Da Nang's Center of Tourism Promotion.

The app will be on trial from now until the end of May 2017 before adjustments are made.

Danang FantastiCity is available in Vietnamese and English and compatible with iOS and Android. The tourism promotion center intends to add other languages like Japanese, Chinese and Korean in the future.

Da Nang is one of the most famous tourist cities in Vietnam. It was named "2016 Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination" by the World Travel Awards, knows as "the Oscars of the travel industry”.

The city is expecting to welcome 5.5 million visitors, both domestic and international, this year, up 17.7 percent from last year.

Revenue from tourism is also set to surge by 24.7 percent on-year to hit VND16 trillion ($711 million).

