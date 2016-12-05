Da Nang police use Facebook to get traffic updates from local people

Traffic policeman in the central city of Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Traffic police in the central city of Da Nang have opened an official public group on Facebook to receive traffic updates from local residents.

General Le Ngoc, head of the city’s Traffic Police Division, said that their page was first launched in early March with the initial goal of informing the public about traffic regulations. After seeing initial success, they have decided to use it to get traffic updates from local citizens.

People can post updates about congestion, photos and videos recording traffic violations or accidents, and comment on the problems the city’s traffic system is facing.

“We have established a team of seven officers to receive, filter and process information as quickly as possible,” Ngoc said.

The open group has more than 2,000 members at present, and can be found by searching for Canh sat giao thong CATP Da Nang on Facebook.

