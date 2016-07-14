VnExpress International
Vietnamese confirmed as world's oldest woman dead at 123

By Phuoc Tuan   July 14, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Nguyen Thi Tru in a file photo in 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Chuong

She is survived by a 83-year-old daughter and over 70 grandchildren.

Nguyen Thi Tru of Ho Chi Minh City, whom the World Records Union (Worldkings) recognized last year as the world's oldest living woman, died on Wednesday at her home. She was 123.

The first international union of records organizations said in April 2015 that the number of people who have been living for more than 100 years is small, and a person who has celebrated her 120th birthday like Mrs. Tru is especially unique.

Born on May 4, 1893, Tru, who lived in HCMC's Binh Chanh District, had 11 children, including three sons. Of them, 10 passed away. Her eighth child, Nguyen Thi De, is now 83. She had over 70 grandchildren.

Her family members said she lived a long, healthy life through three centuries and was never hospitalized for any severe illness.

According to Tru, a living witness of many events, her simple secret for longevity was unselfishness. Her favorite meal included rice porridge with pork, milk and a soft dessert.

