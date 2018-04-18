VnExpress International
Vietnam’s 'crazy house' named among world’s 'coolest' buildings

By Quy Nguyen   April 18, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
The Crazy House in Da Lat. Photo by Xuan Lan

Lonely Planet has named the bizarre guesthouse alongside the likes of the Taj Mahal and Sydney Opera House.

U.K. travel magazine Lonely Planet has unveiled its list of the 120 most breathtaking human constructions on Earth, and a bizarre building in Vietnam has made the list.

The magazine's new "A Spotter's Guide to Amazing Architecture" introduces the world's "coolest" cosntructions and where to see them.

Hang Nga Guesthouse, dubbed the "Crazy House" in the Central Highlands town Da Lat, has been recognized for its extraordinary exterior which resembles a monstrous banyan tree.

Around one kilometer from the center of Da Lat, the guesthouse was officially opened in 1990, and has been compared to the amazing architecture of world-acclaimed constructions such as the Salvador Dalí Museum and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The design by Vietnamese architect Dang Viet Nga was inspired by the poetic natural scenery of the dreamy city and the architectural works of Catalan master Antoni Gaud.

Once forgotten, it has now emerged as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Vietnam’s city of love, where visitors have to pay for VND40,000 ($1.76) for an entrance ticket to satisfy their curiosity.

Hang Nga guesthouse, known as the Crazy House in Da Lat City, is captured is this photo. Photo by Mr & Mrs Backpacker 

Lonely Planet list also includes the Taj Mahal (India), Sydney Opera House (Australia), St Basil's Cathedral (Russia), Pena Palace (Portugal) and Lincoln Cathedral (U.K.)

This is not the first time the guesthouse has earned global plaudits.

The U.K.-based travel magazine last year hailed Vietnam’s astonishing building as a secret marvel, saying “Crazy House is different from every angle: on one side, warped walls seem menacing and windows glare like eye sockets; from another, traditional Vietnamese designs adorn the eaves.”

In 2016, the leading U.S. architecture website Archdaily included Hang Nga on its list of the world’s most unusual buildings.

