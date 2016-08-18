VnExpress International
Vietnam: beauty through a Turkish lens

By Huong Chi   August 18, 2016 | 07:00 am GMT+7

A group of photographers from Turkey spent 16 days in places like Sa Pa, Hue, Hoi An and Nha Trang. Below are what caught their eyes.

A ethnic woman washes fruit. Photo by Okan Yilmaz

19 members of a Turkish photography club named SSS chose Vietnam as their latest destination to shoot. The photographers took on Sa Pa and went southward for an oceanic vibe. Above: In Sa Pa, an ethnic woman washing fruit, a daily household chore. Photo by Okan Yilmaz
In Hue, the Vietnamese girl in ao dai, the countrys traditional dress, charm them. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc

The ‘ao dai’ upholds the characters desired of a woman in Vietnam through its design: reserved and tender cuts which help with movement rather than exposure, but at the same time feminine. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
The Vietnamese girl in ao dai is the go-to topic for many photographers. Photo by Metin Diken

 And nowhere else in Vietnam has the violet prevailed to such a degree as in Hue. Violet is deemed to be an elegant color, not too dark to be associated with sadness, but not too bright to be the center of the universe. The women of Hue wear violet for social occasions and anniversaries. Schoolgirls here have been going to school in violet since the 1930s, contributing to the preconception of the dreamy color and beauty in Hue. Photo by Metin Diken
Every time an ao dai shows up, no photographers will let it slip untaken. Photo by Erol Doganer

Every time an 'ao dai' shows up, the photographers did not miss a chance to snap. Photo by Erol Doganer
And then the imperial city. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc

The Imperial City in Hue, the former capital of Vietnam, is among the best-preserved historic sites of the pre-republic era. The Oriental court-style architecture here serves as both a feast for the eyes and a graphic souvenir to take home. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
Smoking woman rows on Huong River in the city of Hue. Photo by Veli Aydogdu

A woman smokes while rowing on the Huong River in the city of Hue. Photo by Veli Aydogdu
Throwing net was among the activities captured the most thanks to its overwhelming kinetic esthetic. Photo by Burak SenBak

This fisherman throwing his net was among the stunning shots captured thanks to its overwhelming kinetic aesthetic. Photo by Burak SenBak
Simultaneous net hurling on Huong River in Hue. Photo by Teberik Kolgeli

Synchronized net hurling on the Huong River in Hue. Photo by Teberik Kolgeli
Vietnam lies at the lower reaches of Mekong River, where the river pours out to the sea. The floating life her also made it to the collection. Photo by Reha Billr

Vietnam lies at the lower reaches of the Mekong River where the river pours out into the sea. Rivers and tributaries create enough surface area for a whole floating ecosystem to bloom. Floating markets with boats rather than brick-and-mortar stores, floating houses, floating cafes all exist in perfect balance.  Photo by Reha Billr
19 members of Turkish photography club SSS chose Vietnam as their working destination. The starting point of the trip is Hanoi. The photographers then took on Sa Pa and went southward for an oceanic vibe. Sometimes on the salt-marsh when the salt workers harvest salt from 3 to 4 a.m. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc

On the salt marsh when the salt workers harvest salt from 3 to 4 a.m. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
Salt makers shadows over the field in Nha Trang. Photo by Arif Kugu

Salt workers' shadows over the marsh in Nha Trang. Photo by Arif Kugu
The journey took them to Phan Rang, where this Champa ladys beauty kept the camera fixated. Photo by Sadiye Yilmaz

The journey took them to Phan Rang, where this Champa lady's beauty kept the cameras fixated. Photo by Sadiye Yilmaz
In Tra Vinh Province, a young monk attracted the lens. Photo by Derya Yazar

In Tra Vinh Province, a young monk attracted the lens. Photo by Derya Yazar

