Vietnam: beauty through a Turkish lens

|
|
19 members of a Turkish photography club named SSS chose Vietnam as their latest destination to shoot. The photographers took on Sa Pa and went southward for an oceanic vibe. Above: In Sa Pa, an ethnic woman washing fruit, a daily household chore. Photo by Okan Yilmaz
|
The ‘ao dai’ upholds the characters desired of a woman in Vietnam through its design: reserved and tender cuts which help with movement rather than exposure, but at the same time feminine. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
|
And nowhere else in Vietnam has the violet prevailed to such a degree as in Hue. Violet is deemed to be an elegant color, not too dark to be associated with sadness, but not too bright to be the center of the universe. The women of Hue wear violet for social occasions and anniversaries. Schoolgirls here have been going to school in violet since the 1930s, contributing to the preconception of the dreamy color and beauty in Hue. Photo by Metin Diken
|
Every time an 'ao dai' shows up, the photographers did not miss a chance to snap. Photo by Erol Doganer
|
The Imperial City in Hue, the former capital of Vietnam, is among the best-preserved historic sites of the pre-republic era. The Oriental court-style architecture here serves as both a feast for the eyes and a graphic souvenir to take home. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
|
A woman smokes while rowing on the Huong River in the city of Hue. Photo by Veli Aydogdu
|
This fisherman throwing his net was among the stunning shots captured thanks to its overwhelming kinetic aesthetic. Photo by Burak SenBak
|
Synchronized net hurling on the Huong River in Hue. Photo by Teberik Kolgeli
|
Vietnam lies at the lower reaches of the Mekong River where the river pours out into the sea. Rivers and tributaries create enough surface area for a whole floating ecosystem to bloom. Floating markets with boats rather than brick-and-mortar stores, floating houses, floating cafes all exist in perfect balance. Photo by Reha Billr
|
On the salt marsh when the salt workers harvest salt from 3 to 4 a.m. Photo by Nguyen Vu Phuoc
|
Salt workers' shadows over the marsh in Nha Trang. Photo by Arif Kugu
|
The journey took them to Phan Rang, where this Champa lady's beauty kept the cameras fixated. Photo by Sadiye Yilmaz
|
In Tra Vinh Province, a young monk attracted the lens. Photo by Derya Yazar
Related news:
> Old-school Hanoi opens foreign eyes