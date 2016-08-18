Vietnam: beauty through a Turkish lens

And nowhere else in Vietnam has the violet prevailed to such a degree as in Hue. Violet is deemed to be an elegant color, not too dark to be associated with sadness, but not too bright to be the center of the universe. The women of Hue wear violet for social occasions and anniversaries. Schoolgirls here have been going to school in violet since the 1930s, contributing to the preconception of the dreamy color and beauty in Hue. Photo by Metin Diken