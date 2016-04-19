See-through designs challenge age-old perceptions of "ao dai"

|
In this photo session, Linh Nga became the muse of designer Duc Hung and put on ao dai designs with floral patterns, sheer fabric, innovative wide sleeves and figure-hugging silhouettes.
The combination of black velvet and see-through mesh gives a sense of feminine fragility and daring sexiness.
A palette made up of black, red, blue, yellow tones enhances the floral and folksy patterns.
Headdresses and silk ribbons are the focal points of the collection, drawing inspirations from young women of bygone eras.
These designs are part of the “Non Thieng” (Sacred Mountain) collection and will be featured at the upcoming Hue Festival.
Photo by Quoc Huy
Makeup by Quan Nguyen
Hair by Le Ngoc Son
Style by Vo Thuong