VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

See-through designs challenge age-old perceptions of "ao dai"

By Y Ly, Van Pham   April 19, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7

Famous dancer Linh Nga wraps herself in an audacious see-through design of the traditional dress.

In this photo session, Linh Nga became the muse of designer Duc Hung and put on ao dai designs with floral patterns, sheer fabric, innovative wide sleeves while remaining with clinging-to-body silhouette.

In this photo session, Linh Nga became the muse of designer Duc Hung and put on ao dai designs with floral patterns, sheer fabric, innovative wide sleeves and figure-hugging silhouettes.
The combination of black velvet and see-through thin mesh gives out a sense of feminine fragility and daring sexiness.

The combination of black velvet and see-through mesh gives a sense of feminine fragility and daring sexiness.
The palette made up with black, red, blue, yellow tones enhances the floral and folksy patterns.

A palette made up of black, red, blue, yellow tones enhances the floral and folksy patterns.
Headdresses and silk ribbons are the focal point of the collection, drawing inspirations from young ladies of the bygone eras.

Headdresses and silk ribbons are the focal points of the collection, drawing inspirations from young women of bygone eras.
These designs are part of the Non thieng (Sacred mountain) collection and to be featured at the upcoming Festival Hue.

These designs are part of the “Non Thieng” (Sacred Mountain) collection and will be featured at the upcoming Hue Festival.


latest-collection-of-ao-dai-challenges-perception-of-tradition-with-see-through-details-5

Photo by Quoc Huy

Makeup by Quan Nguyen

Hair by Le Ngoc Son

Style by Vo Thuong

Tags: ao dai style
 
Read more
Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

‘Ao dai’ and lotus: the best of both worlds praise Vietnamese silhouette

‘Ao dai’ and lotus: the best of both worlds praise Vietnamese silhouette

Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments

Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments

Could reality shows corrupt celebrity children? Thoughts from a Vietnamese singer

Could reality shows corrupt celebrity children? Thoughts from a Vietnamese singer

First Vietnamese independent film to be screened at biggest French cinemas

First Vietnamese independent film to be screened at biggest French cinemas

Philanthropist leaves a lasting $1.8 mln legacy for students

Philanthropist leaves a lasting $1.8 mln legacy for students

Giant bananas prove a big hit

Giant bananas prove a big hit

4,000 tons of gold buried in Vietnam: myth or reality?

4,000 tons of gold buried in Vietnam: myth or reality?

 
go to top