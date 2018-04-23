Saigon gets in style for international fashion week

|
Pop singer Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and model Thanh Hang walk together as vedettes when presenting the Coco La Bien Aimée collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, which was chosen to open the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018” (VIFW 2018) in Ho Chi Minh City between April 19 and 22. Their outfits are Vietnam’s traditional dress ao dai with a western touch.
Who says you should not wear pyjamas to parties? Cong Tri has gained reputation from fashion shows overseas and earned global fame after his creations were donned by American pop stars Katy Perry and Rihanna.
Winter has gone but “Game of Throne” is still here as Vietnamese designers Le Long Dung and Thanh Nguyen An Kha made model Vo Hoang Yen shine in this amour design.
More outfits for the queen. The “Game of Throne” collection is said to be inspired by costumes of the French aristocrats.
Are you all ready for the ball, my ladies?
How about you, my lord?
Two designs of female vests by Nguyen Tien Truyen. The designer says he want to make his creations look strong as a call for feminism.
And here are his designs for men.
Back to basic: the traditional Vietnamese dress ao dai by designer Bao Bao.
Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung wowed audiences on the closing day of the fashion week when appearing on stage as vedette. Dung repeatedly made headlines in January when he helped Vietnam’s U23 football team break into the final match of the U23 Asian Cup in China, marking the very first time in history that a team from Southeast Asia had ever gone that far.
Designer David Minh Duc combines the best of eastern and western styles in his creations.
Vu Thu Phuong in her own design.
Looking good for spring with Phuong’s Resort 2018 collection.