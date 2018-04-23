VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Saigon gets in style for international fashion week

By Staff reporters   April 23, 2018 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

30 designers in and outside Vietnam showed off their latest and best costumes for spring and summer.

Pop singer Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and model Thanh Hang walk together as vedettes in the Coco La Bien Aimée collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri that opens the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018 (VIFW 2018) in Ho Chi Minh City between April 19 and 22. Their outfits are Vietnams traditional dress ao dai with a Western touch.

Pop singer Ho Ngoc Ha (L) and model Thanh Hang walk together as vedettes when presenting the Coco La Bien Aimée collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, which was chosen to open the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018” (VIFW 2018) in Ho Chi Minh City between April 19 and 22. Their outfits are Vietnam’s traditional dress ao dai with a western touch.
Who says you should not wear pyjamas to parties?

Who says you should not wear pyjamas to parties? Cong Tri has gained reputation from fashion shows overseas and earned global fame after his creations were donned by American pop stars Katy Perry and Rihanna.
Winter has gone but Game of Throne is still here between spring and summer, as Vietnamese designers Le Long Dung and Thanh Nguyen An Kha chooses to make model Vo Hoang Yen shine in this amour design.

Winter has gone but “Game of Throne” is still here as Vietnamese designers Le Long Dung and Thanh Nguyen An Kha made model Vo Hoang Yen shine in this amour design.
More outfits for the queen. The Game of Throne collection is said to be inspired by the costumes of the French aristocrats.

More outfits for the queen. The “Game of Throne” collection is said to be inspired by costumes of the French aristocrats.
Are you all ready for the ball, my ladies?

Are you all ready for the ball, my ladies?
What about you, my lord?

How about you, my lord?
Two designs of vest for female by Nguyen Tien Truyen. The designer says he want to make his creations look strong as a call for feminism.

Two designs of female vests by Nguyen Tien Truyen. The designer says he want to make his creations look strong as a call for feminism.
And here are his designs for men.

And here are his designs for men.
Back to basic: the traditional Vietnamese dress ao dai by designer Bao Bao.

Back to basic: the traditional Vietnamese dress ao dai by designer Bao Bao.
Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung wows audiences on the closing day of the fashion week when appearing on stage as vedette. Dung repeatedly made headline in January when he contributed a part in helping Vietnams U23 football national team break into the final round of the U23 Asian Cup in China, marking the first time in history that a team from Southeast Asia has ever gone that far.

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung wowed audiences on the closing day of the fashion week when appearing on stage as vedette. Dung repeatedly made headlines in January when he helped Vietnam’s U23 football team break into the final match of the U23 Asian Cup in China, marking the very first time in history that a team from Southeast Asia had ever gone that far.
Designer David Minh Duc combines the best of Eastern and Western costumes in his creations.

Designer David Minh Duc combines the best of eastern and western styles in his creations.
Vu Thu Phuong in her own design.

Vu Thu Phuong in her own design.
Looking good for spring with Phuongs Resort 2018 collection.

Looking good for spring with Phuong’s Resort 2018 collection.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam fashion fashion design lifestyle designer spring-summer fashion week VIFW 2018 Cong Tri
 
Read more
Vietnam's Hue Festival exploding into life this weekend

Vietnam's Hue Festival exploding into life this weekend

Times reporting on Weinstein to be turned into Hollywood film

Times reporting on Weinstein to be turned into Hollywood film

Marvel heroes together en masse for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Marvel heroes together en masse for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Vietnamese world record-breaking circus artists wow UK talent show

Vietnamese world record-breaking circus artists wow UK talent show

Antique treasures hidden in century-old French building in heart of Saigon

Antique treasures hidden in century-old French building in heart of Saigon

Avicii, Swedish electronic dance music artist and DJ, dead at 28

Avicii, Swedish electronic dance music artist and DJ, dead at 28

Vietnam’s 'crazy house' named among world’s 'coolest' buildings

Vietnam’s 'crazy house' named among world’s 'coolest' buildings

Breezing through an eco-friendly 'birdhouse' in Hanoi

Breezing through an eco-friendly 'birdhouse' in Hanoi

 
go to top