How Rihanna has made a Vietnamese design go viral on Instagram

A photo of Rihanna revealing her shoulder and legs in an oversized white shirt has received over 1.7 million likes on her Instagram page in five days.

Now Vietnamese fashion fans are making a fuss because they've realized she was wearing a shirt made by local designer Nguyen Cong Tri.

Tri, a leading name in Vietnam’s fashion scene, told Vietnam News Agency that the shirt was from his latest haute couture collection that featured at the Tokyo Fashion Week in March.

He said Rihanna’s stylist emailed him after seeing the collection in Vogue magazine and ordered three designs.

He spent four days stitching the pieces from cotton and embroidered silk.

The white shirt was donned by the powerful pop star, an eight-time Grammy winner, as she introduced her new shoe collection.

Tri, a member of the Asian Couture Federation, studied industrial arts at Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture.

The 39-year-old has attended leading fashion events in Italy and the U.K.