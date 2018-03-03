Katy Perry wears outfit from Vietnamese designer to promote her tour Witness

Vietnamse designer Nguyen Cong Tri earned global fame once again after the pop star Katy Perry showed off his leopard-print low-cut jumpsuit in a video posted on her Facebook page.

Katy Perry dressed in a creation by Nguyen Cong Tri in the promotional video for her Witness concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Tri, a leading name in Vietnam’s fashion scene, confirmed the design was his, saying he made it last December on an urgent order from the "Roar" singer.

“Katy Perry told me she needed an outfit for an upcoming photo shoot,” said the Da Nang-born designer, “so I put in my best effort to finish the jumpsuit and sent it to her in three days.”

During her 2017 Witness world tour, Katy Perry who has been known for her standout style donned in several of Tri’s glamorous designs, most noticeably was the one-legged jumpsuit with asymmetrical skirt dressed in her concert in Montreal, Quebec last September.

Three Cong Tri designs worn onstage by Katy Perry in her concert in Montreal, Quebec in September 2017.

Tri, a member of the Asian Couture Federation, studied industrial arts at Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture.

The 39-year-old has attended leading fashion events in Italy, the U.K. and Japan.

He has become widely known since he dressed global celeberities like Rihanna and Gwen Stefani.

Take a look at the video below to see how Tri created his flower embroidery collection named "Em Hoa."