mother-and-sons-live-among-dead-people

The graveyard is their playground. After school, seven-year-old Kieu Minh Tuan makes friends with wild dogs and cats and plays hide and seek with his brother. "Because we live in the graveyard, that scares other children away. No one dares to make friends with us. Me and my brother just hang around with each other. We play until we are tired then go to sleep. We cheer each other up and try to study well so that we can get jobs to support our mother," said Duoc.