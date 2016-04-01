Golden books document last feudal dynasty

A golden book was used to record the contributions of the king and document important events or ceremonies, such as a coronation or new family member. The contents of these books were written by the kings or their courtiers then transferred to a ministry to emboss the final copies.

Tnis golden book was made in 1806 to honor the contributions of Nguyen Hoang, who paved the way for the establishment of the Nguyen Dynasty, photo by Hoang Phuong

The set of 22 books were made from gold or gold-plated silver and decorated with dragons and phoenix motifs. Some of the books are on display together with other artifacts that were made for the same events.

This golden book and royal stamp were made in 1841. photo by Hoang Phuong

Dr. Nguyen Van Cuong, director of the National History Museum, said there had been times the museum had considered selling the books and using the money to support national defense, but fortunately they were retained.

“Now we think it’s necessary to put these items on public display so that people can understand the Nguyen Dynasty's role in uniting, constructing and protecting the country,” he added.

The display will run until August.