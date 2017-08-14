VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Egyptian artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco

By Reuters/Sayed Sheasha   August 14, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7

'I wanted to make something good out of something that is considered harmful.'

In a small studio littered with empty cigarette packets in Egypt's second city, Alexandria, Abdelrahman al-Habrouk sits hunched over a sheet of paper making portraits with tobacco.

The cigarettes fuel his art; he breaks them in half, painstakingly traces out monochrome images of celebrities or animals with the fine flakes of tobacco, then sprinkles his creations with gunpowder and sets them on fire.

The resulting scorch-marks on the white paper form the portrait.

Habrouk, now 23, started using unusual materials to make images a couple of years ago, experimenting with coffee, salt and sand before settling on the tobacco technique because it is more durable.

"The idea is that I'm trying to make the art live longer," he told Reuters.

"I wanted to make something good out of something that is considered harmful," he added.

Artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk creates a portrait of the actor Johnny Depp with tobacco in Alexandria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk creates a portrait of the actor Johnny Depp with tobacco in Alexandria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A portrait of actor Johnny Depp made of tobacco, by artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk, burns in Alexanria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A portrait of actor Johnny Depp made of tobacco, by artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk, burns in Alexanria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk creates a portrait of the Egyptian actor Adel Imam with tobacco in Alexandria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk creates a portrait of the Egyptian actor Adel Imam with tobacco in Alexandria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A portrait of the Egyptian actor Adel Imam made of tobacco by artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk, burns in Alexanria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A portrait of the Egyptian actor Adel Imam made of tobacco by artist Abdelrahman al-Habrouk, burns in Alexanria, Egypt August 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Related News:
Tags: Egypt tobacco art
 
Read more
A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community

A day in the life of Saigon's Muslim community

Collection provides ‘objective’ insight into Vietnam's conflicts with US, China

Collection provides ‘objective’ insight into Vietnam's conflicts with US, China

EDM duo The Chainsmokers set to hit Saigon stage

EDM duo The Chainsmokers set to hit Saigon stage

Bend and stretch: Sweating it out at a Vietnamese dance college

Bend and stretch: Sweating it out at a Vietnamese dance college

Bollywood film spotlights India's toilet shortage

Bollywood film spotlights India's toilet shortage

How we sell: Decoding Saigon street vendors’ strange adverts

How we sell: Decoding Saigon street vendors’ strange adverts

Online 'suicide' searches spiked after Netflix's '13 Reasons Why': study

Online 'suicide' searches spiked after Netflix's '13 Reasons Why': study

Squeezing through Hanoi's alleys, where size really does matter

Squeezing through Hanoi's alleys, where size really does matter

 
go to top