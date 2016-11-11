Asia’s largest cruise liner docks at Vietnamese beach towns on maiden voyage

The Genting Dream, the largest luxury cruiser in Asia, has stopped off at several Vietnamese beach towns this week during its maiden ocean voyage, and is expected to make many return calls in the coming months.

The cruise liner, carrying 2,300 tourists from around 20 countries, arrived at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on Thursday afternoon, after docking in the southern beach town of Vung Tau on Tuesday and the popular resort town of Nha Trang on Wednesday.

It will depart on Saturday for Hong Kong. It's the ship's maiden voyage after being launched in Germany in October. It had docked in Singapore before Vietnam.

The Genting Dream, which is 335 meters long with a capacity of 3,400 passengers and 2,000 crew members, is designed for the Asian cruise market with a large number of restaurants and a casino.

The ship is expected to make ten more calls in Vietnam, including the popular Ha Long Bay, by March 2017, carrying tourists mostly from Malaysia and Singapore, according to local media.

Ngo Quang Vinh, director of Da Nang’s Tourism Department, said local travel agencies are teaming up with the cruise company to bring the ship to Da Nang once a week.

“The city will have a lot of opportunities to promote its attractions,” Vinh said, as cited by Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper on Thursday.

Da Nang considers cruise tourists an important part of its tourism development.

A total of 58 cruise ships have brought nearly 81,300 tourists to the city this year, up nearly four times from a year ago.

