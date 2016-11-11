Chinese Coast Guard ship makes landmark visit to Vietnam

A Chinese Coast Guard ship carrying 101 officers and crew began a four-day visit to the northern port city of Hai Phong on Thursday.

It is the first visit ever made by a vessel from China’s Coast Guard to Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency reported, adding that the visit is part of a cooperation program signed between their coast guard forces.

During their visit, the Chinese guests will pay a courtesy call on leaders of the Hai Phong's People’s Committee, hold talks with Vietnam’s Coast Guard leaders, participate in sporting activities with their Vietnamese counterparts and visit local tourist sites.

In October, three Chinese naval vessels carrying 750 sailors made their first four-day port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Port. The visit represented part of an annual exchange to strengthen political trust and foster bilateral relationship between the two nations’ defense ministries.

