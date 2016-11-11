VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese Coast Guard ship makes landmark visit to Vietnam

By Toan Dao   November 11, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Chinese Coast Guard ship makes landmark visit to Vietnam
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel. Photo by Reuters

The visit follows the first port call made by three Chinese warships to Vietnam’s strategic Cam Ranh Port.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship carrying 101 officers and crew began a four-day visit to the northern port city of Hai Phong on Thursday.

It is the first visit ever made by a vessel from China’s Coast Guard to Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency reported, adding that the visit is part of a cooperation program signed between their coast guard forces.

During their visit, the Chinese guests will pay a courtesy call on leaders of the Hai Phong's People’s Committee, hold talks with Vietnam’s Coast Guard leaders, participate in sporting activities with their Vietnamese counterparts and visit local tourist sites.

In October, three Chinese naval vessels carrying 750 sailors made their first four-day port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Port. The visit represented part of an annual exchange to strengthen political trust and foster bilateral relationship between the two nations’ defense ministries.

Related news:

Chinese warships make first port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

Tags: China Coast Guard Hai Phong
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top