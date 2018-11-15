A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements

The three storied house in Saigon’s Binh Chanh District has unpainted, untiled cement floors, unpaved, exposed bricks and other elements that recall old villages in northern Vietnam, but the final product is one of simple sophistication.

The house, designed by architect Tran Hoang Trung and his colleagues at TD Solutions, was completed in September.

The area inside has two main parts – one for the garden and the other for the house.

The house was constructed on the steel frame of an old house, which was kept intact while the rest was demolished.

Its stairs are a highlight of the house. A side entrance leads to the garden, inviting more air and enhancing the connection between inner and outer spaces.

Materials from the old house, including bricks, wooden floors and wooden doors, have been used in the new house, emphasizing its simplicity.

The house becomes more authentic and connected to nature with pure cement floors or brick walls without cement paste.

The furnishings and interiors also lean heavily towards natural and traditional materials, using rush carpets, bamboo curtains, and cane lamps.

The study room on the third floor has a wooden bookshelf.

While the bedroom wears a modern look, it still uses wooden furniture and features the exposed brick walls. The exposed brick walls create a sense of extra space by remaining mostly bare.

Next to the main house, the kitchen is built like a little corner in the garden, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere for family meals.

The architect has shown how modern constructions can incorporate the best of Vietnam’s traditions to give homes an authentic, Vietnamese feel.