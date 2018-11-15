VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements

By Thai Binh    November 15, 2018 | 09:37 pm GMT+7

It looks like just another narrow house with an attractive façade, but inside, it is airy, spacious and green.

The three storied house in Saigon’s Binh Chanh District has unpainted, untiled cement floors, unpaved, exposed bricks and other elements that recall old villages in northern Vietnam, but the final product is one of simple sophistication.

Photos by VnExpress/Quang Tran

Photos by VnExpress/Quang Tran

The house, designed by architect Tran Hoang Trung and his colleagues at TD Solutions, was completed in September.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 1

The area inside has two main parts – one for the garden and the other for the house.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 2

The house was constructed on the steel frame of an old house, which was kept intact while the rest was demolished.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 3

Its stairs are a highlight of the house. A side entrance leads to the garden, inviting more air and enhancing the connection between inner and outer spaces.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 4

Materials from the old house, including bricks, wooden floors and wooden doors, have been used in the new house, emphasizing its simplicity.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 5

The house becomes more authentic and connected to nature with pure cement floors or brick walls without cement paste.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 6

The furnishings and interiors also lean heavily towards natural and traditional materials, using rush carpets, bamboo curtains, and cane lamps. 

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 7

The study room on the third floor has a wooden bookshelf.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 8

While the bedroom wears a modern look, it still uses wooden furniture and features the exposed brick walls. The exposed brick walls create a sense of extra space by remaining mostly bare.

A Saigon residence gets sophisticated with rustic elements - 9

Next to the main house, the kitchen is built like a little corner in the garden, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere for family meals.

The architect has shown how modern constructions can incorporate the best of Vietnam’s traditions to give homes an authentic, Vietnamese feel.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam house architecture design style ancient village bricks green natural
 
Read more
For towering Saigon youth, daily life’s a tall order

For towering Saigon youth, daily life’s a tall order

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Saigon streets suffer graffiti damage

Saigon streets suffer graffiti damage

A balancing act allows talented autistic boy ‘to settle down’

A balancing act allows talented autistic boy ‘to settle down’

Crippled youth goes the extra mile to help an old man

Crippled youth goes the extra mile to help an old man

Nature-friendly Vietnamese community uses one coffin for 100 plus years

Nature-friendly Vietnamese community uses one coffin for 100 plus years

We are not gold diggers - Vietnamese wife in Taiwan breaks stereotypes

We are not gold diggers - Vietnamese wife in Taiwan breaks stereotypes

 
go to top