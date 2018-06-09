VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

A coracle spectacle

By Vo Thanh   June 9, 2018 | 07:44 pm GMT+7

Watch fishermen in central Vietnam race each other in small, round wicker boats.

Fishermen get ready to jump into the fray.Dozens of fishermen take part in the coracle race.

First steps: Fishermen drag their coracles into the water to get ready for the race. The race is part of a local festival in Quang Dien District, Thua Thien Hue Province.
Time to brave the waves.Eight teams participate in the competition this time. These people are all seasoned and veteran fishermen.

In the water: Eight teams of two seasoned fishermen participated in the competition this time. 
The race heats up.

Go! The race begins.
A team of fishermen try to catch up.Each boat will have two people on it. Competitors would need to traverse 500 meters on water, and would have to do so in 7 sessions.

Pushing it:  A tricky moment in the 500m, seven-lap race.
A two-men coracle is ahead of the rest.

Building a lead: A coracle adds to the distance from other competitors.
Two fishermen sail their coracle to victory.

Winners: The team that came first.
Almost there.

Final rush: A jubilant contestant
Locals watch on and cheer for the contestants.

Engrossing: Locals watch the race with great interest.
Locals watch the race, while the more enthusiastic get in the water for a closer view.Winners dont get anything fancy; just some small gifts and eternal bragging rights.

Closer look: Some of the more enthusiastic spectators step in the water to get nearer to the action. No fancy prize awaits the winners, but they earn some precious bragging rights.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hue Quang Dien coracle coracle race festival fisherman culture travel tourism
 
Read more
Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam

Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam

Portuguese, Swedish fireworks light up Vietnam sky

Portuguese, Swedish fireworks light up Vietnam sky

Get in LINE: Theme park devoted to messaging app opens in Bangkok

Get in LINE: Theme park devoted to messaging app opens in Bangkok

Celebs, fans mourn Bourdain's passing

Celebs, fans mourn Bourdain's passing

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain kills himself

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain kills himself

Bikini or no bikini: that is the question

Bikini or no bikini: that is the question

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top