A coracle spectacle

First steps: Fishermen drag their coracles into the water to get ready for the race. The race is part of a local festival in Quang Dien District, Thua Thien Hue Province.
In the water: Eight teams of two seasoned fishermen participated in the competition this time.
Go! The race begins.
Pushing it: A tricky moment in the 500m, seven-lap race.
Building a lead: A coracle adds to the distance from other competitors.
Winners: The team that came first.
Final rush: A jubilant contestant
Engrossing: Locals watch the race with great interest.
Closer look: Some of the more enthusiastic spectators step in the water to get nearer to the action. No fancy prize awaits the winners, but they earn some precious bragging rights.