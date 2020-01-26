Which Vietnamese athletes have qualified for 2020 Olympics?

Top Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang after winning the goal medal at the 400m freestyle in SEA Games 30, December 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duong Pham.

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang was the first to qualify after clocking seven minutes 52.74 seconds in the 800m freestyle at the World Swimming Championship last year.

In 2018 he did seven minutes 50.20 seconds to win the Youth Olympics gold.

He carries great hopes of a medal for Vietnam. At the last Olympics, the bronze medal in men's 400m freestyle swimming was won at three minutes 43.49 seconds, and 1,500m at 14 minutes 40.86 seconds.

Gymnast Le Thanh Tung performed wonderfully at the World Gymnastics Championship in October last year to finish in the top five and qualify for the Olympics.

Gymnast Le Thanh Tung performs in the vault at the SEA Games in December 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The other two qualifiers are in archery. At the Olympic qualifying event in Thailand last year, Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu won the men's individual category while Do Thi Anh Nguyet finished in the top three of the women’s individual category. They are the first Vietnamese archers ever to qualify.

Another name that will soon join the list is badminton ace Nguyen Tien Minh. While the badminton Olympic qualification list will not be announced until April 30, Minh more or less has an Olympic ticket in his grasp since he is currently ranked 24th and the top 50 players will play in the event.

It will be the fourth time he competes in the Olympics, a Vietnamese record.

Woman 800m freestyle swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien also has a big chance of qualifying. Though she only won a silver medal at last year’s SEA Games, her time of eight minutes 48.65 seconds was within the "B" Time or Olympic Selection Time. If no Vietnamese female swimmer can achieve the "A" Time for automatic qualification by June, Vien will represent Vietnam at the Olympics.

After a successful run at the SEA Games last year, Vietnam's target for the Olympics from July 22 to August 9 is to have at 20 athletes or teams competing.