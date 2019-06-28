VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese boxing athletes to compete in South Korea

By Hoang Nguyen   June 28, 2019 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese boxing athletes to compete in South Korea
Truong Dinh Hoang knocks Thai boxer Arthait Bunphloeng out in a match of WBA Asia Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on May 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of World Boxing Association.

Five Vietnamese boxers will take part in tournaments hosted by the Boxing Association of Korea and the World Boxing Council next month.

Nguyen Van Hai, Truong Dinh Hoang, Vu Thanh Dat, Tran Duc Tho and Nguyen Van Duong were selected by Saigon's VSP Boxing Gym and Saigon Sports Club through a professional boxing event held in March.

The boxers will train with Australian legendary coach Dave Hedgcock and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Ben McCulloch.

South Korean have not named their athletes yet, however a representative of the tournaments said that they will impress the fans.

In 2018, South Korean boxers took part in a friendly tournament hosted by Vina Boxing Club in the southern province of Dong Nai.

According to plan, Vietnam will organize a boxing event in 2020 and South Korea will be invited.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is one of four major boxing organizations alongside the IBF, the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). In May, Truong Dinh Hoang knocked Thailand’s Arthait Bunphloeng out in the first round of WBA Asia Championship match.

Related News:
Tags: boxing athletes professional South Korea Vietnam WBA sports
 
Read more
Vietnamese basketball player to represent Asia in world youth tournament

Vietnamese basketball player to represent Asia in world youth tournament

Vietnam badminton star and wife win titles in Philippines

Vietnam badminton star and wife win titles in Philippines

Vietnamese grandmaster wins Asian Continental Chess Championship

Vietnamese grandmaster wins Asian Continental Chess Championship

Vietnam is among slowest marathon countries

Vietnam is among slowest marathon countries

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

 
go to top