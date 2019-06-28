Vietnamese boxing athletes to compete in South Korea

Truong Dinh Hoang knocks Thai boxer Arthait Bunphloeng out in a match of WBA Asia Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on May 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of World Boxing Association.

Nguyen Van Hai, Truong Dinh Hoang, Vu Thanh Dat, Tran Duc Tho and Nguyen Van Duong were selected by Saigon's VSP Boxing Gym and Saigon Sports Club through a professional boxing event held in March.

The boxers will train with Australian legendary coach Dave Hedgcock and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Ben McCulloch.

South Korean have not named their athletes yet, however a representative of the tournaments said that they will impress the fans.

In 2018, South Korean boxers took part in a friendly tournament hosted by Vina Boxing Club in the southern province of Dong Nai.

According to plan, Vietnam will organize a boxing event in 2020 and South Korea will be invited.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is one of four major boxing organizations alongside the IBF, the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). In May, Truong Dinh Hoang knocked Thailand’s Arthait Bunphloeng out in the first round of WBA Asia Championship match.