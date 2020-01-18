VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese boxer to defend WBA title next month

By Hoang Nguyen   January 18, 2020 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese boxer to defend WBA title next month
Truong Dinh Hoang (R) wins against South Korea's Lee Gyu Huyn after 10 rounds in the WBA championship match in Hanoi, October 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam’s Truong Dinh Hoang will defend his World Boxing Association 76-kg category belt in the Philippines next month.

He will fight Thailand's Yuttanna Wongda on February 15 in a 12-round match at the Highland International Boxing Promotion event at Manila Arena.

Wongda, 31, has a modest record of 14 wins (10 by knockout) and 25 losses in 39 bouts, but is vastly more experienced than Hoang, who only turned professional in 2019.

At the SEA Games last year, Hoang won a silver medal in the 81-kg category.

He won gold in the 2015 SEA Games, but retired due to a severe eye injury he suffered in the Olympics 2016 qualifiers.

He made a comeback last year and turned professional, though at 29 he was considered too old to do so.

In his first professional bout in May 2019 he defeated Arthit Bunphloeng of Thailand. He then sprang a surprise by beating South Korea's Lee Gyu Huyn in 10 rounds in Hanoi on October 19 last year to win the WBA title.

Before his title defense Hoang will take part in the middleweight category at the 2020 Olympic qualifiers from February 3 to 14 in Wuhan, China. The five top boxers will qualify.

Related News:
Tags: boxing WBA Philippines Olympic 2020 boxer Vietnam sports
 
Read more
Vietnam Formula One stands to be named after local cities

Vietnam Formula One stands to be named after local cities

Hanoi’s Formula One track nears finish line

Hanoi’s Formula One track nears finish line

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world ranking

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world ranking

Vietnamese wins women's blitz title at Indian chess tournament

Vietnamese wins women's blitz title at Indian chess tournament

Last day for Early Birds to enter VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight

Last day for Early Birds to enter VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight

Vietnamese sports in 2020: Goals and challenges

Vietnamese sports in 2020: Goals and challenges

Vietnam adds shuttlecock kicking to SEA Games 2021

Vietnam adds shuttlecock kicking to SEA Games 2021

VnExpress Marathon 2020 to allow foreigners free run

VnExpress Marathon 2020 to allow foreigners free run

 
go to top