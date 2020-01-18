Vietnamese boxer to defend WBA title next month

Truong Dinh Hoang (R) wins against South Korea's Lee Gyu Huyn after 10 rounds in the WBA championship match in Hanoi, October 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

He will fight Thailand's Yuttanna Wongda on February 15 in a 12-round match at the Highland International Boxing Promotion event at Manila Arena.

Wongda, 31, has a modest record of 14 wins (10 by knockout) and 25 losses in 39 bouts, but is vastly more experienced than Hoang, who only turned professional in 2019.

At the SEA Games last year, Hoang won a silver medal in the 81-kg category.

He won gold in the 2015 SEA Games, but retired due to a severe eye injury he suffered in the Olympics 2016 qualifiers.

He made a comeback last year and turned professional, though at 29 he was considered too old to do so.

In his first professional bout in May 2019 he defeated Arthit Bunphloeng of Thailand. He then sprang a surprise by beating South Korea's Lee Gyu Huyn in 10 rounds in Hanoi on October 19 last year to win the WBA title.

Before his title defense Hoang will take part in the middleweight category at the 2020 Olympic qualifiers from February 3 to 14 in Wuhan, China. The five top boxers will qualify.