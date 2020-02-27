Vietnam ready for international women's cycling tournament

Cyclists during the 2019 Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament. Photo courtesy of the tournament.

The 10th edition of the tournament will feature eight domestic and 12 foreign cyclist teams, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Belgium.

Nguyen Thi That, 26, Vietnam's top female cyclist, who won gold at the GP de Fourmies contest in France last September, will paricipate in the event.

The tournament will conclude on March 8, which is the International Women's Day.

This year, cyclists will ride 1,053 km, the longest ever, through towns and provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Nine local and seven international teams (Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Australia) participated in the event last year.