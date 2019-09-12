Vietnamese woman wins French cycling tournament

Nguyen Thi That (C) is honored as the winner of the GP de Fourmies tournament in France. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

That, the top female cyclist in Vietnam, finished the 118-kilometer race with a time of three hours and 8.17 minutes.

She left behind Kaat Hannes of the elite Dutch team Jos Feron Lady Force and Pascale Jeuland Tranchant of Belgian professional women's cycling team Doltcini Van Eyck Sport Women Cycling to snatch the gold medal. The one-stage race had no hills, which helped a skilled cyclist like That go faster.

With this victory, the 25-year-old cyclist gained 40 points on world rankings. She is currently at number 89.

That became the first Vietnamese cyclist to compete for a professional foreign club last year when she signed for Belgium’s Lotto Soudal Ladies. In February 2018, she won gold at the Asian Cycling Championships. She won two gold medals at SEA Games 2017.

Grand Prix de Fourmies is one of tournaments organized by the International Cycling Union.