Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

By Dang Khoa   December 11, 2019 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Van Cong (R) faces Filipino Lobreguito Alvin in the wrestling men's freestyle 57 kg event at the 30th SEA Games where he won the gold medal, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Huy.

With a total 288 medals, including 98 golds, Vietnam wrapped up its SEA Games 2019 run to finish second on the tally board.

The national beach handball team scooped the last gold medal Wednesday morning, the final day of the 30th SEA Games hosted by the Philippines.

Vietnam scored 19-16 and 20-10 to win the final against Indonesia, palming a total eight team points. Thailand finished second on six points and the Philippines third with four.

Vietnam had previously secured gold by remaining undefeated after beating Singapore 2-0 on the first day, defeating Thailand 2-1 and trumping the hosts 2-0 on December 10.

The Philippines topped the medal tally with 387, including 149 golds. Thailand nailed 318 medals but only ranked third with 92 golds.

Results surpassed Vietnam's target of 65-70 gold medals, highlighted by the historic men's football victory on Tuesday.

Athletics won Vietnam the most golds, 16, followed by wrestling (12) and swimming (10).

Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, nicknamed Vietnam's "Little Mermaid," will be honored at the closing ceremony for winning an outstanding six gold medals.

Hanoi will host the 31st SEA Games in 2021 for the second time after the first in 2003.

Tags: Vietnam SEA Games 2019 SEA Games beach handball gold medals athletes sports swimming wrestling
 
