Vietnam’s cup of joy overflows with first ever SEA Games gold

An in-form Vietnam completely shut down Indonesia with unbreachable defense.

Man-of-the-match Doan Van Hau put in one of the best performances of his career with a brace that ended Vietnam’s prolonged wait for a SEA Games gold medal.

Midfield master Do Hung Dung scored the other goal by steering the ball to the far corner.

Coach Park Hang-seo remained unstoppable in Southeast Asia. With the men emulating their women counterparts, Vietnamese football posted a SEA Games double in very convincing fashion.