Vietnam’s cup of joy overflows with first ever SEA Games gold

By Nguyen My       DEC. 10, 2019

Vietnam’s superior finishing skills were in evidence as their U22 men’s team romped to a 3-0 win against Indonesia, making SEA Games history.

  • 90'+2
    End of game. 3-0 for Vietnam

    Vietnam players burst out in joy and tears as they are going to bring home the first men's football gold medal from SEA Games.

  • 90'

    Andika is in the book for a dangerous foul near the halfway line.

  • 89'

    Vietnam are very effective in midfield, not allowing Indonesia to approach Van Toan's goal.

  • 82'

    Nguyen Duc Chien is subbed out for Trong Hung.

  • 81'

    Vietnam's defense has been an absolute wall with two consecutive saves, one of which happens right in front of the goal line.

  • 78'

    Assistant Lee Young Jin will temporarily takes charge of Vietnam.

  • 77'

    Park Hang-seo is shown a red card after over-reacting to Trong Hoang's being fouled. The game has become very intense now.

    HLV Park Hang-seo nhận thẻ đỏ
     
     

  • 74'
    3RD GOAL FOR VIETNAM

    Van Hau strikes again! The left-back taps in the ball, which invitingly comes to his feet after Nadeo's save.

  • 73'

    Tien Linh is fouled near the line. Freekick for Vietnam.

  • 69'

    Truong Van Thai Quy replaces Ha Duc Chinh. Chinh has had an amazing run at SEA Games, scoring eight goals.

This is the first time in 21 years that Indonesia have made it to the SEA Games men’s football final. Vietnam's last final appearance was 10 years ago, when they lost to Malaysia.

Indonesia suffered a 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in the group stage, and coach Indra Sjafri said they want to be the winners in the reunion.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo acknowledged Indonesia's strength, but said he's confident that Vietnam can beat them again.

"The Indonesian players are full of fighting power, structurally stable and can switch from defense to offense very well... But Vietnam is also a top-tier team in SEA Games. All of our players are high-quality, ambitious and battle-ready. We know what to do."

