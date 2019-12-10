Vietnam’s cup of joy overflows with first ever SEA Games gold

This is the first time in 21 years that Indonesia have made it to the SEA Games men’s football final. Vietnam's last final appearance was 10 years ago, when they lost to Malaysia.

Indonesia suffered a 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in the group stage, and coach Indra Sjafri said they want to be the winners in the reunion.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo acknowledged Indonesia's strength, but said he's confident that Vietnam can beat them again.

"The Indonesian players are full of fighting power, structurally stable and can switch from defense to offense very well... But Vietnam is also a top-tier team in SEA Games. All of our players are high-quality, ambitious and battle-ready. We know what to do."