Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien competes in 200 m backstroke at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, December 6, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Vien, nicknamed Vietnam's "Little Mermaid," will be honored at the closing ceremony of the SEA Games in the Philippines on Wednesday. It is not clear yet what kind of award awaits her.

It could be the award for the Best Athlete of the 30th SEA Games, according to the Vietnam Olympic Committee.

On Monday she added a second silver medal in the 800 m freestyle, which was won by Singapore's Gan Chinh Hwee.

In the two previous Games the 23-year-old, a captain in the army, had won eight gold medals each. She had set her sights on eight golds this year but narrowly missed the target.

Speaking to correspondents on Monday after failing to win gold in the 800 meter freestyle, she said: "But I am not sad. I want the coach to spot my weaknesses."

Vietnam finished third in the medals tally with a total of 255 medals on Monday, including 81 golds, behind host the Philippines and Thailand.