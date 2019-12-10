VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

By Nguyen Quy   December 10, 2019 | 12:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals
Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien competes in 200 m backstroke at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, December 6, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will receive a special award at the 30th SEA Games for her outstanding achievement of winning six gold medals.

Vien, nicknamed Vietnam's "Little Mermaid," will be honored at the closing ceremony of the SEA Games in the Philippines on Wednesday. It is not clear yet what kind of award awaits her.

It could be the award for the Best Athlete of the 30th SEA Games, according to the Vietnam Olympic Committee.

On Monday she added a second silver medal in the 800 m freestyle, which was won by Singapore's Gan Chinh Hwee.

In the two previous Games the 23-year-old, a captain in the army, had won eight gold medals each. She had set her sights on eight golds this year but narrowly missed the target.

Speaking to correspondents on Monday after failing to win gold in the 800 meter freestyle, she said: "But I am not sad. I want the coach to spot my weaknesses."

Vietnam finished third in the medals tally with a total of 255 medals on Monday, including 81 golds, behind host the Philippines and Thailand.

Related News:

2019 SEA Games

SEA Games: Coach Park dreams of emulating Vietnamese women

SEA Games: Coach Park dreams of emulating Vietnamese women

SEA Games: Vietnamese women dream big after football gold

SEA Games: Vietnamese women dream big after football gold

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

See more
Tags: Vietnam’s Little Mermaid Nguyen Thi Anh Vien the queen of swimming SEA Games 30 six gold medals
 
Read more
SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

SEA Games: Vietnam wins first ever tennis gold

SEA Games: Vietnam wins first ever tennis gold

SEA Games: Vietnam stays second with 14 medals on day 5

SEA Games: Vietnam stays second with 14 medals on day 5

SEA Games: Vietnamese swimmer sets new record as nation ups tally

SEA Games: Vietnamese swimmer sets new record as nation ups tally

VnExpress Marathon to go for a night run in Hanoi

VnExpress Marathon to go for a night run in Hanoi

SEA Games: Vietnam boost tally with 24 medals

SEA Games: Vietnam boost tally with 24 medals

 
go to top