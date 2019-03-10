Vietnam plans 40 sports and games for SEA Games 2021

The Vietnam Sports Administration has named 36 sports and games that will be featured in the SEA Games 31. Four more will be added later.

The events will be divided into three groups: one for athletics and aquatics; another for gymnastics, rowing, football, shooting, weightlifting, and martial arts; and the third for dancing, chess, Vovinam and e-sports.

SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and the surrounding Hai Phong City, and Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh Provinces.

Vietnam will participate in SEA Games 30 in the Philippines this year. The event will feature 56 sports and games, a record number in SEA Games history.

In the 2017 edition of SEA Games in Malaysia, Vietnam ranked third with 58 gold, 50 silver and 60 bronze medals.