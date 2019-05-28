Vietnam jungle marathon introduces breathtaking rural vistas

Participants in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019 ran through golden rice fields and other terrain in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa.

The third edition of the Vietnam Jungle Marathon attracted nearly 1,000 runners from 47 countries and territories.

Participants had the choice to compete in five distances: 10, 25, 42, 55 and 70 kilometers, with the path running through ethnic minority villages subsisting on terraced rice fields, forests and steep hills.

The timing of the race, in late May, coincided with the first rice harvest season in Pu Luong, giving runners the chance to see ripened golden rice plants.

A runner goes past a rice field. The race raised more than VND317 million ($13,552), which has been pledged for charity projects in Thanh Hoa.

This year, Veronika Vadovicova from Slovakia won the women’s 70km category with a timing of 8:35:51, holding off competitors from France, Malaysia and Czech Republic, while Hisashi Kitamura of Japan won the men’s race in 8:28:49, followed by two Vietnamese runners Nguyen Hung and Nguyen Duc Quang.

In the 55km race, Do Trong Nhon of Vietnam won the men’s race while French woman Loua Constance won the women’s race.

Paige Ann Madison of the U.S. won the 42km women’s category and Ha Nhat of Vietnam took the men’s race for the same distance. Stephanie Davidson of France won the 25-kilometer distance for women in while Vietnam's Le Van Tuan Anh won the men’s race for the same distance.

Le Lan of Vietnam won the 10km race for women while Sebastien Houssin of France went head of many Vietnamese runners.

A group of Singaporean runners said this was the first time they had seen Pu Luong and they were thrilled with the stunning scenery and fresh air.

A runner smiles for the camera as she runs through a paddy field.

The Vietnam Jungle Marathon is an official Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) qualifying race. Thus the event is an opportunity for runners to gain points for joining the UTMB race.