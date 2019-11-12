Vietnam e-sports team in PUBG world tournament semis

Members of Vietnam's Sting Devine Esports at the PUBG Global Championship 2019 in California, U.S., November 2019. Photo courtesy of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Facebook page.

SDV is the only representative of Vietnam participating in the tournament being held in California from November 8-24. PUBG is a competitive last-man-standing shooter online video game. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

With a total of 43 points after six rounds, the four SDV players - Nickyyy, Leviz, Jettt and Turtle - finished sixth out of 16 teams in Group II, securing a spot in the semi-finals. The top 8 teams in a group advance to the next round.

Sting Divine Esports finished in sixth place in Group 2. Photo courtesy of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Facebook.

Jettt was killed by the Australian team Athletico in the second ground. But Nickyyy soon avenged his teammate by earning three kills against Athletico. The team managed to avoid combats to become the last three teams remaining in this match. SDV then defeated the other two opponent teams, Chinese Four Angry Men and Japanese SunSister, to take home their first top one by being the last surviving team.

The Vietnamese team only finished in the top four teams of the fifth round but was still able to bag another top one for having up to 10 kills, the highest number of kills of this match.

Their performances have enabled SDV to avoid being among the last 16 teams competing for the remaining eight spots in the semifinal round.

The semifinals will take place on November 16-18, when a total of 24 teams will compete to be one of 16 teams with the highest scores that will go on to the final.

The PUBG Global Championship 2019 has attracted 32 teams from around the world. It has a total prize pool of $2 million.