SEA Games: Vietnam boost tally with 24 medals

Dang Nam performs still rings in artistic gymnastics at SEA Games in the Philippines, December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Dang Nam won a gold medal in still rings in artistic gymnastic, raising Vietnam's gold tally after three days to 23. Filipino Yulo Edriel won silver.

Martial artist Pham Quoc Khanh wowed the judges to earn a score of 9.65 in the men's wushu taolu nanquan to collect Vietnam’s first gold medal Tuesday, the third day of the 30th edition of the SEA Games hosted by the Philippines.

Tran Thi Minh Huyen won a silver medal in the women's wushu taolu taijijian with a score of 9.63, behind gold medalist Agatha Wong of the host country with 9.65, while Tran Xuan Hiep earned a bronze medal in the wushu taolu nandao/nangun discipline.

The national team competing in sanda discipline of wushu won two gold medals thanks to Bui Truong Giang in the men's 60 kg and Nguyen Thi Trang in the women's 65 kg categories. Nguyen Thi Chinh won one silver while Vu Minh Duc, Dinh Van Huong and Nghiem Van Y earned three bronze medals across different weight classes in the same discipline.

In weightlifting, Hoang Thi Duyen took gold in the women's 59 kg category by lifting a total of 210 kg, 21 kg heavier than silver medalist Margaret Colonia of the Philippines. Pham Thi Hong Thanh lifted a total of 214 kg in the women's 64 kg category to win another gold for Vietnam. Dinh Xuan Hoang got a silver medal in the men's 67 kg category with a total weight of 308, conceding gold to Indonesia's Deni Deni who lifted 315 kg.

Do Duc Tri clinched a gold in the anyo traditional open weapon discipline of arnis (Filipino martial arts). This was Tri’s fourth gold metal in the regional tournament. Nguyen Phuong Linh bagged a bronze in the same category. Trieu Thi Hoai and Ngo Van Huynh got silver medals in the anyo non-traditional open weapon category.

Vu Thanh An pocked a gold in the individual sabre discipline of fencing with a 15-13 victory over Jhester Concepcion Christia of the host nation and Do Thi Anh earned a bronze in the individual foil discipline.

In rapid chess, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son slipped in the last round to give the gold medal to Indonesia's Yeoh Li Tian, when a tie in the last match had him 0.25 points lower in the Sonneborn–Berger score, which is computed by summing the conventional score of each defeated opponent, and half the conventional score of each drawn opponent. Nguyen Anh Khoi won bronze beating Paulo Bersamina of the hosts in his last match.

With a total points of 13,200, Do Thi Van Anh napped a bronze medal in gymnastic artistic women's vault final, behind Malaysia's Tan Ing Yueh with 13,300 points and Indonesia's Rifda Irfanaluthfi with 13,484 points. Dinh Phuong Thanh completed the pommel horse men's final with a score of 12,867 to bag a bronze medal.

Vietnam won five gold medals and a historic bronze in basketball on the second day.

The country has raked in a toltal of 75 metals as of Thursday and is the second countries with the most metals so far in SEA Games. The host country is leading the chart with 94 while Indonesia is in third place with 36 medals.