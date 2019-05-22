VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Nature reserve to host Vietnam Jungle Marathon

By Hoang Nguyen   May 22, 2019 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Nature reserve to host Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Runners will get to experience pristine landscapes while competing in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Jungle Marathon

The Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019 will kick off this weekend in the north central province of Thanh Hoa.

The event will open May 25 in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve. It will welcome the participation of nearly 1,000 runners from 46 countries. It will also mark the third consecutive year that the Pu Luong Nature Reserve hosts the race.

Participants will compete in five distances: 10, 25, 42, 55 and 70 kilometers. The route will take them through lush jungles, limestone cliffs, steep hills and beautiful rice fields.

Participants will also get to meet with ethnic minority communities and enjoy a special party in the village after the race.

They will also have the opportunity to stay longer in the reserve, stay with locals in homestay arrangements, and get a close look at ethnic minority cultures in the province.

The Vietnam Jungle Marathon is an official Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) qualifying race. UTMB is a race of the ultra-trail world tour, and thus, the event is a great opportunity for runners to gain points to join the UTMB race.

Runners can sign up for Vietnam Jungle Marathon at vietnamtrailseries.com/jungle-marathon/.

On June 9, another marathon will also kick off in Vietnam. Over 5,000 runners will take part in the VnExpress Marathon 2019, held in south central Vietnam beach town of Quy Nhon.

Related News:
Tags: marathon Vietnam Jungle Marathon nature reserve Thanh Hoa Vietnam running
 
Read more
Vietnam cueist retains global rank despite poor World Cup show

Vietnam cueist retains global rank despite poor World Cup show

Vietnam jungle marathon introduces breathtaking rural vistas

Vietnam jungle marathon introduces breathtaking rural vistas

Vietnam win three golds at Thailand Open Track and Field

Vietnam win three golds at Thailand Open Track and Field

Vietnamese boxer makes winning professional debut with knockout of Thai opponent

Vietnamese boxer makes winning professional debut with knockout of Thai opponent

Vietnamese boxing champion injured in accident, misses bout

Vietnamese boxing champion injured in accident, misses bout

Vietnamese world boxing champion to fight in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese world boxing champion to fight in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam grandmaster wins rapid chess silver at World Masters Championship

Vietnam grandmaster wins rapid chess silver at World Masters Championship

 
go to top