Nature reserve to host Vietnam Jungle Marathon

Runners will get to experience pristine landscapes while competing in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Jungle Marathon

The event will open May 25 in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve. It will welcome the participation of nearly 1,000 runners from 46 countries. It will also mark the third consecutive year that the Pu Luong Nature Reserve hosts the race.

Participants will compete in five distances: 10, 25, 42, 55 and 70 kilometers. The route will take them through lush jungles, limestone cliffs, steep hills and beautiful rice fields.

Participants will also get to meet with ethnic minority communities and enjoy a special party in the village after the race.

They will also have the opportunity to stay longer in the reserve, stay with locals in homestay arrangements, and get a close look at ethnic minority cultures in the province.

The Vietnam Jungle Marathon is an official Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) qualifying race. UTMB is a race of the ultra-trail world tour, and thus, the event is a great opportunity for runners to gain points to join the UTMB race.

Runners can sign up for Vietnam Jungle Marathon at vietnamtrailseries.com/jungle-marathon/.

On June 9, another marathon will also kick off in Vietnam. Over 5,000 runners will take part in the VnExpress Marathon 2019, held in south central Vietnam beach town of Quy Nhon.