VnExpress Marathon attracts more than 5,000 participants

An aerial shot of the VnExpress Marathon 2019 in Quy Nhon. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

VnExpress Marathon 2019 opened for registration on January 15 for four distances: full marathon (42 kilometers), half marathon (21 kilometers), 10 kilometers and five kilometers. When registration closed on Wednesday, nearly 5,100 runners had signed up.

The highest number of participants was for the half marathon at 1,800. 700 people signed up for the full marathon.

VnExpress Marathon 2019 will be held in Quy Nhon, the capital of the south central province of Binh Dinh, on June 9.

120 groups of runners in Vietnam will compete at the event. 115 foreigners from 26 countries including France, Japan and the U.S. will also join the run.

It’s the only marathon in Vietnam that sets the course through the Thi Nai (2.5 kilometers) sea overpass.

In March, its running track received the International Measurement certificate from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), which is valid for five years.

Runners can use their record in VnExpress Marathon to sign up for bigger events like Boston Marathon, Chicago Marathon or New York City Marathon.

VM 2019 will have 50 prizes worth $30,150 including the first prize of $3,200 each for the full marathon male and female winners.

For safety reasons, there will be a rehydration spot every two kilometers on the course and five mist-spray spots for runners to cool down in the hot summer weather. Medical centers and restrooms will also be set up.

After the run, the participants’ chip tag number will be raffled to select winners of various prizes including watches, running shoes and gift certificates.

This is also a charity run. Organizers will donate 10 percent of the ticket sales proceeds to VnExpress’ Hope Foundation, which works to improve learning facilities for disadvantaged students.

The marathon’s goal is also to spread the sporting spirit and strengthen the sense of community.