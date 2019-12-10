VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

By Staff reporters   December 10, 2019 | 06:27 pm GMT+7

Fans went into celebratory overdrive as Vietnam's long wait for a gold medal ended Tuesday with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Indonesia.

Ha Thi Mai, mother of attacker Tien Linh, cheers as her sons team scores the second goalgoal. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.

Ha Thi Mai, mother of forward Tien Linh, applauds as the team scores the second goal. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.
Fans celebrate Do Hung Dungs goal at his home in Hanois Gia Lam District. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

Fans celebrate Do Hung Dung's goal at his home in Hanoi's Gia Lam District. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.
Do Huy Toan, father of midfielder Do Hung Dung, cheers as his son raises the goals 2-0 for Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

Do Huy Toan, father of midfielder Do Hung Dung, cheers as his son scores and puts Vietnam 2-0 ahead. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.
Cổ động viên ăn mừng 
 
 

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

Fans scream in elation on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC as Vietnam scores a goal. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Fans scream in elation on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC as Vietnam scores a goal. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Cổ động viên ở Nhà hát lớn Hà Nội ăn mừng bàn thắng của Văn Hậu
 
 

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

A fan leaps for joy in Hanois Hoan Kiem District after Vietnam scores the first goal in the SEA Games final against Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Tung.

A fan leaps for joy in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District after Vietnam scores the first goal in the SEA Games final against Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Tung.
Fans dress up to cheer up the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

More foreigners show their support for the Vietnamese team, sporting the national flag on their cheeks as they watch the final on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC.. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
A fan dresses up to cheer up the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A fan dresses up to cheer up the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Ecleland, an American tourist, is supporting Vietnam on Bui Vien Street, a backpacker hangout in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Ecleland, an American tourist, is supporting Vietnam on Bui Vien Street, a backpacker hangout in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
video đoàn xe ở Cà Mau
 
 

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

A fan at HCMCs Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

An ardent fan uses a stainless steel tray as a gong on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
A big crowd of fans at the Hanoi Medical University in Hanois Dong Da District. They have covered the schools football field with a gigantic national flag. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

A big crowd of fans at the Hanoi Medical University in Hanoi's Dong Da District. They have covered the school's football field with a gigantic national flag. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
CĐV làm nóng không khí trước trận chung kết
 
 

Nation ecstatic as Vietnam fulfill SEA Games dream

A foreigner supports the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A foreigner supports the Vietnam team at Nguyen Hue Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
Fans gather at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCMC hours ahead of the SEA Games final football match between Vietnam and Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Fans gather at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCMC hours ahead of the SEA Games final football match between Vietnam and Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam will play Indonesia in the final of the SEA Games men's football tournament in the Philippines today at 7 p.m. (Hanoi time). The match will be reported live.

Nearly two hours before the game, thousands of fans wearing colorful wigs, headbands and red T-shirts with the golden star have gathered at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in downtown HCMC to watch the game live on huge screens. Streets surrounding Nguyen Hue are lined with stalls selling vuvuzela plastics horns, headbands and flags. 

Vendor Nguyen Thu Ha, 50, said she has been in position since two in the afternoon and believes the Vietnamese team will be crowned champions. 

Le Thai Son, a 28-year-old fan, said he and a group of 12 other supporters will say on Nguyen Hue Street throughout the match to support the Vietnamese team. "I bet Vietnam will beat Indonesia 2-0," he said. 

At the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Primary School in HCMC's Go Vap District, more than 200 students dressed in the  red T-shirts with the golden star have gathered to support their football heroes.

Vietnam have never won a gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games, and this is the first time in ten years that they have made it to the final.

Vietnam topped their group in emphatic fashion, fighting from 0-2 down in their last group-stage match against arch rivals Thailand on December 5. The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament and Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0 in the semifinals to enter the finals.

Last night and this morning, thousands of Vietnamese flew to the Philippines on one-day tours to support their team in the final match.

Related News:

2019 SEA Games

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam football fan Vietnam SEA Games 30 Vietnam's men football Vietnam Indonesia SEA Games 30
 
Read more
Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Sweat, blood and tears: stories Vietnamese SEA Games athletes tell

Sweat, blood and tears: stories Vietnamese SEA Games athletes tell

SEA Games: Vietnam cap penultimate day with football cherry on top

SEA Games: Vietnam cap penultimate day with football cherry on top

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

Vietnamese swimmer in line for SEA Games award after winning six gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam surpass gold target with 9th day haul

SEA Games: Vietnam surpass gold target with 9th day haul

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam enjoy productive day with 20 gold medals

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

 
go to top