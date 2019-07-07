VnExpress International
Vietnam to host Southeast Asian amateur golf tourney

By Nhan Dat   July 7, 2019 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Dam Vac golf course, the venue of Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship will take place in the northern province of Vinh Phuc this month.

The Southeast Asia Golf Federation has chosen Vietnam as the venue for the event after evaluating golf courses and the speed at which the game is growing in several countries in the region. The competition will take place at the Dam Vac golf course in Vinh Phuc from July 24 to 27.

The tournament will have four different categories: Putra Cup, the main event, for amateur male golfers 16 years old and above; Lion City Cup for male participants under 16; Santi Cup for females above 16; and Kartini Cup for females under 16.

The biggest amateur golf tournament in Southeast Asia will feature contestants from Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Southeast Asia countries consider Putra Cup a preparation for the SEA Games 30 in November. The host Philippines have dominated the tournament, having won the Putra Cup 17 times.

The Southeast Asian Amateur Golf Team Championship was first held in 1961 by former Malaysia Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, with the goal of enhancing unity among golfers in Southeast Asia region. This year is the 59th edition of Putra Cup, the 13th Lion City Cup, 11th Santi Cup and 7th Kartini Cup.

