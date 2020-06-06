VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Golf

Van, Duy Nhat stamp prominence at Vietnam Golf Awards

By Nhan Dat   June 6, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Van, Duy Nhat stamp prominence at Vietnam Golf Awards
Tran Le Duy Nhat, the number one golfer in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Lexus Challenge.

Vu Thi Van and Tran Le Duy Nhat have won the pro female and male categories at the Vietnam Gold Awards 2019.

Van won the Pro Female Golfer of the Year award granted Thursday night. She had won both individual and team categories at the TC Motor Cup 2019 and was the only woman who competed in the VPG Tours alongside male golfers.

Nhat, meanwhile, strengthened his position as the number one golfer in Vietnam by winning two big 2019 titles - the Lexus Challenge and FLC Vietnam Masters; along with second place at the Heron Lake Championship on the VPG Tour (the professional golf tournament system in Vietnam). The 31-year-old beat two other contenders, Varuth Nguyen and Nguyen Gia Quan, to clinch the Pro Male Golfer of the Year award.

The award for Amateur Male Golfer of the Year went to Nguyen Bao Long, while Vietnamese-Japanese golfer Hanako Kawasaki won it in the female category.

Long won the national amateur golf tournament and represented Vietnam in SEA Games 30. Kawasaki was runner up at the national amateur tournament and won several individual titles in the Patriot League, the college golf competition in the U.S.

Other young golfers taking home awards included Doan Xuan Khue Minh (Young Female Golfer of the Year), Tran Lam (Young Male Golfer of the Year) and Nguyen Anh Minh (Potential Golfer).

Related News:

Tags:

golf

golfer

golf club

golf tourism

Vietnam

VPG Tour

Lexus Challenge

 

Read more

Vietnam to host Southeast Asian amateur golf tourney

Vietnam to host Southeast Asian amateur golf tourney

Vietnamese golfer runner-up at South Africa tourney

Vietnamese golfer runner-up at South Africa tourney

Hanoi golf course competes for title of world's best

Hanoi golf course competes for title of world's best

Vietnamese golfer top 10 finisher at Faldo Series first round

Vietnamese golfer top 10 finisher at Faldo Series first round

Vietnam eyes share of golf tourism pie

Vietnam eyes share of golf tourism pie

Vietnam to host 20 pro, five amateur golf tourneys

Vietnam to host 20 pro, five amateur golf tourneys

 
go to top