Van, Duy Nhat stamp prominence at Vietnam Golf Awards

Van won the Pro Female Golfer of the Year award granted Thursday night. She had won both individual and team categories at the TC Motor Cup 2019 and was the only woman who competed in the VPG Tours alongside male golfers.

Nhat, meanwhile, strengthened his position as the number one golfer in Vietnam by winning two big 2019 titles - the Lexus Challenge and FLC Vietnam Masters; along with second place at the Heron Lake Championship on the VPG Tour (the professional golf tournament system in Vietnam). The 31-year-old beat two other contenders, Varuth Nguyen and Nguyen Gia Quan, to clinch the Pro Male Golfer of the Year award.

The award for Amateur Male Golfer of the Year went to Nguyen Bao Long, while Vietnamese-Japanese golfer Hanako Kawasaki won it in the female category.

Long won the national amateur golf tournament and represented Vietnam in SEA Games 30. Kawasaki was runner up at the national amateur tournament and won several individual titles in the Patriot League, the college golf competition in the U.S.

Other young golfers taking home awards included Doan Xuan Khue Minh (Young Female Golfer of the Year), Tran Lam (Young Male Golfer of the Year) and Nguyen Anh Minh (Potential Golfer).