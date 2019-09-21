World Cup qualifiers: Vietnam-Malaysia match tickets sold out

Nguyen Cong Phuong celebrates after scoring against Malaysia in the group stage of AFF Cup 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"The tickets were cleared on September 19," said Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) secretary Le Hoai Anh.

The capacity of the My Dinh Stadium, where the match will be played, is 40,000. However, as a security measure, VFF only sold 35,000 tickets.

20,000 tickets were sold to home fans on Thursday. Away fans got 2,000 tickets and 500 were reserved for people with disabilities and war veterans. The rest of seats are for sponsors, FIFA and AFC representatives.

Away fans will enter the stadium through three entrances and sit at a separate stand.

The match will kick off at 8 p.m. on October 10. Vietnam is currently third in group G with one point from a draw with Thailand. Malaysia got three points with a 2-1 win against Indonesia. They lost 1-2 to the UAE.

Vietnam’s coach, Park Hang-seo, has helmed three matches against Malaysia in the AFF Cup 2018 tournament. In the group stage, Vietnam won 2-0. When both teams reached the final, Vietnam drew 2-2 in the first leg and won 1-0 in the second leg to lift the title.

Park will return to Vietnam from South Korea to prepare for the upcoming clash on September 21. He will gather the team for training sessions on September 23 and October 6.