VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking

By Xuan Binh   July 13, 2019 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese women top Southeast Asia in FIFA ranking
Vietnamese women celebrate their victory over Thailand at Asian Games in August 2018. Photo by The Thao & Van Hoa.

Vietnam’s women national football team have retained their 35th position in the latest FIFA rankings, topping Southeast Asia after Thailand slipped.

The women received 21 plus points in FIFA's July ranking after a successful run at the second round of the 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April, in which they won all of their matches against Hong Kong, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

With this, they now have 1,659 points to retake the sixth place in Asia and first place in Southeast Asia from Thailand. They remain in the 35th place in the world, a position they have held since last December.

The Thai team, which previously were Southeast Asia's top team and the world's 34th, lost 42 points after losing all five of their recent matches against Belgium, Chile, France, Sweden and the U.S., and dropped to the 39th position in the world in July's FIFA ranking with 1,616 points.

Behind Vietnam and Thailand in Southeast Asia are Myanmar with 1,521 points (46th in the world), followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

After winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the U.S. further cemented their place at the top of the world with 2,180 points, followed by Germany with 2,059 points and the Netherlands, the World Cup runners up, with 2,037 points.

In Asia, Australia top the ranking table with 1,965 points (8th in the world), followed by North Korea, Japan, China and South Korea.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football women's football FIFA ranking Vietnamese national women's football team sports
 
Read more
Hanoi FC decline to recruit Euro 2016 Portuguese star

Hanoi FC decline to recruit Euro 2016 Portuguese star

Two Vietnamese football clubs among world's most watched

Two Vietnamese football clubs among world's most watched

Park up against ex-boss Hiddink in Vietnam U22 team’s China friendly

Park up against ex-boss Hiddink in Vietnam U22 team’s China friendly

Vietnam among top countries to pirate English Premier League matches

Vietnam among top countries to pirate English Premier League matches

Coach Park quells rumors of new salary demands

Coach Park quells rumors of new salary demands

Vietnamese striker signs one-year deal with Belgian club

Vietnamese striker signs one-year deal with Belgian club

FIFA orders Vietnam club to pay $200,000 compensation to foreign player

FIFA orders Vietnam club to pay $200,000 compensation to foreign player

 
go to top