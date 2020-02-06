Vietnamese Golden Ball award ceremony postponed amidst nCoV outbreak

Doan Van Hau (in white) during the SEA Games 30 group stage match between Vietnam and Singapore on December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The original plan was to hold the ceremony on February 13 in Ho Chi Miny City. Organizers will announce the new date once it is fixed.

The five male nominees for the VGB this year are: Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel FC), Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Van Quyet and Doan Van Hau (Hanoi FC). These players have contributed greatly to the success of Vietnamese football in 2019, at both club and national team level.

Hau is also nominated in the Best Young Player category along side Nguyen Hoang Duc, Tran Danh Trung (Hanoi FC) and Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong).

In the female category, three HCMC FC players are nominated: Chuong Thi Kieu, Huynh Nhu and Tran Thi Kim Thanh. The other nominees are Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung (Phong Phu Ha Nam) and Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi FC).

All other sports events originally scheduled for February have been rescheduled because of the nCoV epidemic, including V. League 1, 2 and the National Cup.