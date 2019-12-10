Vietnamese fans, national spirit key to victory: coach Park

Vietnam players react after Doan Van Hau (number 5) scored against Indonesia in their SEA Games final on December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"Before the game, I told players that the Vietnamese people are behind them. I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Vietnam, the Vietnam Football Federation, Vietnamese football clubs and anyone who loves the team," Park said at the post-match conference following Vietnam's historic SEA Games victory, winning gold for the first time ever Tuesday night.

"I was worried when entering this final because our key players like Quang Hai, Trong Hung and Thanh Thinh were not able to play due to injuries. But who knew my wards could overcome difficulties to fight their best and earn the victory they totally deserve," he said.

Vietnam did not take long to take control of the 30th SEA Games final match, dominating the game especially after scoring their first goal in the 38th minute.

Two second half goals scored with control and poise and a robust defense did not allow their opponents even a consolation goal.

Vietnam had not made it to a SEA Games final in 10 years, and had never won a gold medal ever, so this was a historic victory for the nation.

"To be honest, I want to thank not only the players, but those in the training and logistic teams who have given us full support," Park said.

Coach Park Hang-seo hug his players after the team won historic medal at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Park said he had set himself the target of helping Vietnam bring home the SEA Games gold as soon as he became head coach, knowing it has been a dream for 60 years.

For making this dream come true, finally, he also thanked and paid tribute to his predecessors, all of whom contributed to the growth of Vietnamese football.

He said he and the Vietnamese boys will now have to get ready for the 2020 AFC U23 that will take place in Thailand next month.

Speaking of his rival’s victory, Indonesian coach Indra Sjafri said Vietnam was a deserving winner.

"I’d like to congratulate Vietnam and coach Park Hang-seo. We were aware that this would be a tough game and had prepared carefully, but it’s a pity that our preparations did not work," he said.

Sjafri rued the fact that Indonesia’s key midfielder Evan Dimas was hurt early in the match and had to stop, putting the entire team at a disadvantage.

He also said he and the team could not help but feel disappointed, because it's been 28 years since Indonesia got a SEA Games gold, and they had failed at the final hurdle, once again.